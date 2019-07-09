Lubbock Police visit with a neighborhood in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department sent its mobile command center to 13th Street and Avenue S near Overton Park. The command center gives both officers and detectives the opportunity to meet members of the community.

“This gives the officers a chance to kind of settle into the community for a time and interact with the people that live and work here.” Neal Barron, assistant police chief, said.

LPD staff said officers would answer questions from community members and listening to any concerns they have. Officers were scheduled to be in the neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.