LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Cameron Long. He was last seen early in the morning on May 5 leaving the Rodeo 4 nightclub (5402 4th St.).

“At 2:30 a.m., he left the bar,” said Jenna Long, Cameron’s mother. “Nobody has seen him since.”

Through checking phone records, Jenna said he was last heard from an hour after leaving the bar.

Through checking phone records, Jenna said he was last heard from an hour after leaving the bar.

“It’s been radio silence since,” Jenna said.

Jenna said that Cameron’s apartment’s surveillance video shows his car was last seen on the property at 3:00 a.m. that same day. Since then, Jenna went over to look at his place. She said his roommates tell her they didn’t see him after he left for Rodeo 4 that night.

“The dog is not at his apartment, but her kennel is, her dog food, his toiletry bag, everything that he would take anywhere is at his apartment,” Jenna said. “He has two guns that are gone, they’re handguns, and everything else is there. He didn’t take anything else with him, and so at that point, I obviously started to get really worried.”

Jenna said Cameron at one point was enrolled at Texas Tech University and South Plains College, but she just found out he didn’t re-enroll this past semester.

“I thought he was in school, which is also a little bit alarming,” Jenna said. Looking at his room, It doesn’t look normal. Everything’s in disarray. It’s dirty, it’s messy. It just looks a little bit like he’s been spiraling to some degree, which is why I’m worried about him.”

LPD said Cameron Long has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 164 pounds and has a height of 5-foot-9 listed.

Jenna said Cameron drives a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500C pickup truck with a camper attached that has a broken back window. The license plate number is CFJ7438.

“If he was alive, he would have his dog with him,” Jenna said. “Her name is Roxy. She’s a border collie Aussie mix and they’re really close. “I just want to know that he’s okay. Even if I just heard he’s alive, he’s fine. I’m just really worried that something really bad happened to him.”

Jenna Long said if Cameron is still alive, he would have his dog Roxy with him (pictured above). She is a black border collie Australian shepherd mix.

If you know where Cameron Long is, please call Detective Thurman at 806-775-2782.