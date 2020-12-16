Lubbock Police warn high risk of kids encountering predators online amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Between virtual school and social media, kids have been spending a lot more time on their devices in this pandemic, and unfortunately so have sexual predators.

“Wherever kids congregate online, predators tend to go to those locations as well,” said Allison Matherly with the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security have all warned that the risk for kids to encounter sexual predators online has increased significantly since March. With more people at home, it’s created more opportunities for predators to find kids both on traditional social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, and other more risky ones like Omegle and Discord.

“It’s in these downtimes these kids on the internet on their iPhones or androids,” said Jason Haak, founder of Preying on Predators – an organization that helps hunt down predators who’ve lured kids to run away from there homes or to engage in inappropriate behavior with them.

“They’re out there on these social media sites, making themselves vulnerable to these predators, who encounter them through either games, random chats or group chats, and then lure them away into a one on one conversation,” Haak said.

Since the pandemic, Haak, also a former Abilene Police Officer, explained that his organization has seen a lot more cases of runaways and reports of online predators.

Both Matherly and Haak said that protecting kids from predators online all starts with parents.

“I just want to stress to parents be a part of your child’s life, be on their phone, know who they’re talking to,” said Haak. “I mean, I get you want to give your child some freedom, but at the same time, it’s also your job to keep them safe.”

Lubbock Police recommended using parental controls and consistently monitoring kids.

“If your kid has a passcode on their phone, making sure you know that passcode at all times,” said Matherly. “Have your child know that you will use that phone or use that passcode to enter that phone at any point that you so choose. Use parental controls, a lot of the phones out there do have them built in.”

If you notice you any suspicious behavior on your child’s devices, you can call in and report it to the Lubbock Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.