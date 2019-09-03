Lubbock Police warn public about two murders fugitives possibly in Texas

From the Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Today, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, we received information that two murder suspects had escaped custody on August 26th while being transported back to Pima County, Arizona from Utah. The suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico or Texas due to their ties to the Mexican Cartels and to Texas having several international ports of entry but exact direction of travel is unknown.

Blane Barsksdale (6/18/63) is a white male, 6’5”, 260 lbs. with brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a white t-shirt. He is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood, Hells Angels OMG and has ties to the Mexican organized crime/cartels. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands including a swastika and Aryan Brotherhood tattoos.

Susan Barksdale (5/16/60) is a white female, 5’7”, 125 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a white t-shirt. She has extensive training and experience with various firearms.

They are reportedly traveling in a red GMC Sierra pickup bearing Arizona plates 127XTY. The vehicle should have front passenger damage, rear bumper damage and a black diamond sticker on the back window.

The Barksdales should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call 911 if you see them or have information on their whereabouts.