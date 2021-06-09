Lubbock postal worker indicted for stealing more than $700 in gift cards, checks from mail

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock postal worker was federally indicted Wednesday on two counts of Theft of Mail by a United States Postal Service Employee, according to court records.

According to the first count, Jeremy Dale Massingill embezzled a greeting card with $150, $50 in gift cards and a $20 bill.

Massingill also stole 15 gift cards totalling $500 from various stores and restaurants, according to the second count. Three of the gift cards were from Starbucks and three were from Chick-fil-A.

If convicted, Massingill faces a maximum of 5 years in prison per count.