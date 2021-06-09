Lubbock postal worker indicted for stealing more than $700 in gift cards, checks from mail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock postal worker was federally indicted Wednesday on two counts of Theft of Mail by a United States Postal Service Employee, according to court records.

According to the first count, Jeremy Dale Massingill embezzled a greeting card with $150, $50 in gift cards and a $20 bill.

Massingill also stole 15 gift cards totalling $500 from various stores and restaurants, according to the second count. Three of the gift cards were from Starbucks and three were from Chick-fil-A.

If convicted, Massingill faces a maximum of 5 years in prison per count.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar