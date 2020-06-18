Lubbock Power and Light is a year away from joining the ERCOT grid

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Power & Light is moving forward in their integration with the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas.

Matt Rose, spokesperson for LP&L, said the utility is in the process of building 140 miles of transmission lines outside of the city limits. He said there has already been work done on 82nd Street and North of Loop 289.

“We are taking our current transmission lines that carry 69,000 volts and we are upgrading them to transmission lines that can carry up to 115,000 volts,” he said, “We are also going throughout the city and we are renovating or building a new 15 different substations.”

Although the pandemic has has impacted some things in the city, he said the project’s progress has not been affected.

“All of this infrastructure is paid for by the rates that we put in place several years ago,” he said, “We do have to take out debt to build those lines but the good news is that all of this infrastructure related to this transmission is reimbursable for the system.”

Rose said the plan is to not only to join the ERCOT grid in June of 2021 but to also a consider the growth of Lubbock in the next few years.

“We are taking all of our electrical infrastructure and upgrading it in order to plan for Lubbock’s growth in the next 30, 40, 50 years,” he said.

After the integration is done Rose said the city will move forward in bringing competition but he said it won’t happen over night.