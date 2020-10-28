Lubbock Power and Light prepares for more outages due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light addressed more than 3,600 power outages in Central and Southwest Lubbock due to icy conditions on Monday night. Crews worked throughout the night to get the power back on.

“Ice in our industry can be a very damaging factor just because it sets in and accumulates and it kind of gets worse as you move through it,” said Matt Rose, spokesperson for Lubbock Power and Light. “And then lines get heavier, they tend to fall.”

The first major power outage was reported in Central Lubbock at 11:45 p.m. with another following at around midnight at substations in South and West Lubbock. LP&L said most homes had power back within an hour. However due to the dangerous road conditions, not all homes had their power restored until approximately 5:00 a.m.

“It can be slow as we move these trucks around the city to get this work done,” Rose said. “But what we want customers to know moving into this evening is that number one, all available resources and crews are going to be out there and ready to tackle any damage that may come from this winter storm.”

Rose explained that while this power outage affected a lot of people, it wasn’t very widespread.

“When you look at it in context, it constitutes about 3% of our total customer base,” he said. “So I don’t think you could describe it as a widespread outage.”

Rose said that LP&L is anticipating identical conditions Tuesday night. Crews spent time during the day monitoring what could potentially be some troublesome spots.

“They’re still out in the field today, monitoring. They’re out there riding the line, seeing if they can identify any points where there may be damage, where it may fail in the coming hours or this evening,” said Rose. “And then looking forward. We are planning on tonight being, you know, kind of identical conditions as last night. And so we’re once again staggering our crews to make sure that we’ve got full resources available this evening.”

LP&L said that if you experience a power outage, you do not need to call in to report it. Each home has an advanced meter in it that automatically notifies them when there is an outage.

To stay up to date with all the power outages you can follow LP&L social media accounts and visit their website.