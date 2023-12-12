LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light announced in various social media posts it would be holding shopping fairs for Lubbock residents to look for a new electricity provider.

The events will occur at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. LP&L called the shopping fair a “come and go” and allows the public to visit with different retail electric providers.

LP&L and The City of Lubbock announced in a press release its approval of the list of retail electric providers back in October.

“This approval comes after extensive testing and approvals at both local and state levels for the new providers and marks a significant step as the city prepares to finalize its transition to a competitive market in March 2024,” the release said.

Lubbock residents will have a six-week window to review provider plans and contract terms and find the provider that is the best fit for them.

See the official dates and times for the shopping fairs below:

Friday, January 5, 2024

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2024

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, January 22, 2024

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2024