LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2.

The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to a press release from LP&L, there will informational booths so our customers can learn more about how their electric utility operates, along with interactive demonstrations including bucket trucks and live electricity exhibitions.



Community members can also enjoy refreshments, snow cones and family-friendly activities, including a bounce house and face painting, LP&L said.

Public Power Week provides opportunities for customers and stakeholders to understand how to better engage with and benefit from their utility.



Lubbock Power & Light has over 300 employees, 108,000 meters, 4,936 miles of power lines, three power plants and 38 substations that continue to serve our community, the press release said.



