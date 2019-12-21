Lubbock power & light smart meters help detect theft

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Power and Light (LP&L) said they see an average of five electricity thefts a month.

Spokesperson Matt Rose said LP&L has been working for the past four years to install smart meters that are able to detect tampering. He said they’re now 75 percent finished installing them.

Although he said there has not been an increase in theft cases since the smart meters have been installed, the meters are able to detect problems at a faster rate.

“We can get information that comes back from that meter in near real time that says, ‘something’s not operating properly please, you know, somebody needs to investigate this,'” he said.

He said trying to bypass electricity is not only a crime but that it’s dangerous.

“All the electricity in your home is flowing through that meter. So going out there and manipulating that meter or trying to run wires off of it is no different than somebody going to the back of their alley climbing up the pole and messing with the wires on the top of the pole,” he said.

Rose said anyone who thinks they might be a victim of electricity theft should contact the Lubbock Police Department.