LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, January 5, Lubbock Power & Light will open the six-week window for customers to choose a new electric provider. The last day for customers to choose a provider will be on February 15.

LP&L will host several shopping fairs to help educate customers on the list of 34 providers. The first shopping fairs will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on January 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and January 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Customers of Lubbock Power and Light will need to choose a provider,” said Matt Rose with LP&L. “Lubbock Power & Light will no longer be a provider in this market.”

LP&L will serve Lubbock in a different way moving forward.

“Our sole job going forward will be maintaining the poles and wires throughout the city,” Rose said.

If you live in an apartment complex and are unsure who is responsible for choosing a provider, LP&L said if your name is on your utility bill then you are the one responsible for choosing a provider.

“If you live in an apartment complex where your apartment complex pays your utilities through the rent that you pay and their on the bill, then they’re the ones who decide,” Rose said.

For those who miss their opportunity to choose a provider, LP&L will automatically assign you to one.

“You will be automatically assigned to TXU, Reliant or Octopus Energy,” said Rose. “Those customers will stay on with that provider for at least 90 days if they don’t take action, but on the first day they can go pick a provider if they want to.”

LP&L encourages customers to take the time to learn about each provider and pick one that suits them best.

“Take the time to find a price you are comfortable with, but most importantly a company you are comfortable with,” Rose said.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., KLBK will answer any questions customers have about the switch to electric retail competition on its newscast. Questions can be submitted by messaging its Facebook page here.

LP&L will host additional shopping fairs as the deadline for the electric switch concludes. Updates can be found on the LP&L website here.