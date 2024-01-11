LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Hub City is in the midst of the window to choose a new electric provider, Lubbock Power & Light reminded its customers of the remaining shopping fairs.

LP&L will host in-person shopping fairs during the window to shop (January 5 to February 15) at the Civic Center.

The remaining shopping fairs at the Civic Center are listed below:

January 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

January 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

February 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shopping fairs aim to help educate customers on the list of 34 electric providers.

For those who miss their opportunity to choose a provider, LP&L will automatically assign you to one.

LP&L encourages customers to take the time to learn about each provider.

For more information on your list of providers, you can visit the LP&L website here.

Previous coverage: