LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Power and Light outage on Thursday morning was caused by a “direct lightning strike on vital equipment in Central Lubbock,” according to LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose.

The outages started after 10:00 a.m. Rose said crews were repairing equipment, but all customers had power restored by 11:00 a.m.

The outages were not visible on LP&L’s map Thursday morning.

“Outages were scattered across the city and most saw an approximate 20-minute interruption of power,” Rose said in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com.