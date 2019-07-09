Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport awarded nearly $762,000 infrastructure grant

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced $477 million in infrastructure grants will be awarded to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands and the District of Columbia.

The money will be distributed via the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

According to the FAA, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will receive $761,582.

The grant will be used to acquire snow removal equipment for the airport.

The Lea County Regional Airport in Hobbs, New Mexico will receive $1,087,500 to reconstruct their airport apron.

The Lea County Jal Airport will use it’s $150,000 grant to install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

Other airports across Texas receiving a portion of the grant money include Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston), William P. Hobby Airport (Houston), San Antonio International Airport, El Paso International Airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, East Texas Regional Airport (Longview) and the Wichita Falls Regional Airport/Sheppard Air Force Base

