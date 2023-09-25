LUBBOCK, Texas– LubbockPRIDE released an official statement condemning the recent court ruling in the West Texas A&M lawsuit regarding the cancellation of its drag performance benefit.

The release accused West Texas A&M President Walter Wendell of using “overt religious references to explain his reasoning” for canceling the event. West Texas A&M’s LGBTQIA+ student and allies organization, Spectrum WT, filed a lawsuit, which they lost.

We cannot stand idly by and allow the religious beliefs or personal opinions of a judge, a legislator, or any person in the position of power to infringe on the civil liberties or human rights of an entire community of people. Lubbock PRIDE

Lubbock Pride said the case was presided over by district judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk. Kacsmaryk went on record saying the Equality Act was “an affirmation of the lie… that marriage, sexuality, gender identity, and even the unborn child must yield to the erotic desires of liberated adults.”

Lubbock Pride wished WT Spectrum “well moving forward” and hoped Walter Wendell would be “held accountable for his inappropriate actions.”