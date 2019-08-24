Lubbock Pride Festival 2019 being held Saturday at Maxey Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from LubbockPRIDE:

LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride festival. This event will be Lubbock’s 9th annual festival. The festival is a family friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promote unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community.

Lubbock PRIDE is a private civic organization that provides the LGBTQ+ & Ally community the opportunity to gather and celebrate dignity, importance, merit, and achievements. By hosting a LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, we showcase the essence of working together to build a stronger, safer and more diverse city.

Lubbock Pride works to celebrate and foster the contributions of the LGBT community as well as honoring those who fulfill this mission on the South Plains. We want to maintain a family friendly festival to allow all LGBTQ+ and Ally families and individuals to attend.

This is a free public event and we will be celebrating from 12 pm to 9 pm on August 24th, 2019. In addition to local supportive organizations, we have vendors selling goods or handing out education information and resources for locals. There will be food, live entertainment, games, contests, and a drag show to finish the night.

WHAT:

Lubbock Pride Festival 2019 hosted by LubbockPRIDE

WHEN:

August 25th 2018, from 12 pm to 9 pm

WHERE:

Maxey Park, Maxey Community Center

4020 30th St.

(Schedule of events provided by LubbockPRIDE)

