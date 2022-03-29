LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock PRIDE:

Lubbock PRIDE has organized a rally for the celebration of International Transgender Visibility Day on March 31st. Transgender Day of Visibility is an international event with the purpose of recognizing the accomplishments and resilience of the transgender community. The rally will be held on the west lawn of the Lubbock County Courthouse and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm. Local speakers will discuss various topics and share personal experiences from the transgender community. Lubbock PRIDE welcomes allies to attend and show their support along with the transgender community.

Handouts will be available with updates on the recent attacks on transgender children and their families by Governor Abbott, including his non-binding directive to the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate families of transgender children for child abuse. An appeals court has recently reaffirmed the temporary injunction of this directive and has ordered Child Protective Services (CPS) to halt all such investigations into transgender children receiving lifesaving healthcare to prevent “irreparable harm”.

Nick Harpster, Advocacy Coordinator for Lubbock PRIDE states that, “After helping to coordinate the candlelight vigil in February for Cypress Ramos, a local transgender woman who was brutally murdered, he became even more aware of the concerns of the local transgender community. He felt that hosting this event would not only bring more awareness to the struggles and successes of the transgender community, but also make it clear that there are allies here to stand with them side by side in their never-ending fight for the dignity and equity that they deserve.”

(Flyer provided in a press release from Lubbock PRIDE)

The goal of Lubbock PRIDE is to promote equality and increase awareness around issues important to our community. We celebrate the strides our community has taken for acceptance from society, our friends, and family.

