LUBBOCK, Texas— An All Saints Episcopal School senior, Jeye Johnson, was awarded the 2024 Youth in Philanthropy Award from the Lubbock Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals at its 29th annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon on November 13, according to a press release.

The association recognizes individuals and organizations who show generosity, dedication and compassion to its community. Johnson received a crystal trophy as her award, said the release.

“Jeye is a true servant leader. She gives freely of her time and talent to put those around her in a better position…” expressed High School Division Head Colin Madding.

At All Saints, Johnson holds many roles. She is a cheerleader, manager of the volleyball and basketball teams, president of the National Honor Society, member of All Saints Theater and founder of the Sharon Kingston Literary Society, said the release.

Additionally, Johnson is a community volunteer and has acquired over 450 volunteer hours.

According to the release she volunteers at Meals on Wheels, High Point Village, Lubbock Impact, Second Helpings and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest to name a few.

As Johnson’s senior year at All Saints soon comes to an end, she plans to attend either the University of Oklahoma, Texas A&M University or Vanderbilt University where she will double major in Nutrition and Psychology, said the release.

“Jeye Johnson has a servant’s heart. She approaches everything she does with humility and grace.” High School Counselor Gwen Belk said. “The world is a better place because of young women like Jeye.”