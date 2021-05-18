Lubbock Professional Police Association asks city for pay increase for LPD officers

LUBBOCK Texas- The Lubbock Professional Police Association (LPPA) is asking the city of Lubbock to consider paying Lubbock Police Officers higher wages.

The association sent out a press release that said local police officers are paid on average almost 14 percent less than other comparable cities in Texas.

“It’s a big issue that we are trying to get fixed,” said Brandon Price board member of LPPA said. “It’s an over a decade old problem.”

LPPA is proposing that the city use funds from positions not filled to better compensate current officers.

“[Lubbock Police] Chief Walker – years ago – [in the] late 90s and early 2000s, implemented 24 percent pay increase,” Price said. “And he did that by taking positions that existed in the budget [but were not filled] and taking those salaries and pushing them to do a pay raise specifically to be able to retain officers back then.”

Josh Reid, President of LPPA, said this effort to increase wages would show officers they are valued.

“It’s a reinvestment into the officers that are here and it’s a way to show we have support for our officers,” said Reid.

According to the LPPA webpage, the average top police officer in Lubbock makes $72,207.00, which is less than the average of $78,972.60 in Abilene. In Midland, the average salary for a top officer is $93,495.00.

Reid said lack of pay can impact recruitment for new police officers.

“There are officers that will look at the numbers on our website,” said Reid, ” They’re going to look at our numbers and say, ‘Well it’s hard to be a cop right now with the world we are living in today and I can go make more somewhere else instead of coming here.'”

According to LPPA, homicides in Lubbock jumped from 21 in 2019 to 41 in 2020. LPPA also said underpaid officers are policing 81 documented gangs in Lubbock.

Reid said with increased crime and lack of pay, experienced officers have no incentive to stay.

“When it comes to high crimes, aggravated assault, stuff like that, you want your most experienced person to be able to handle that call and do a through job,” said Reid, “When you have new guys that are coming in, it makes it more difficult to ‘How do you handle those calls?”

Matt Powell, a former District Attorney for the City of Lubbock, said he agrees that officers should get paid more.

“These guys put their lives on the line, every day,” said Powell, “I think the least thing we can do is support them [and] try to get them paid in a position that they deserve.”

Powell said in order for officers to see a pay increase, they need community support.

“That husband and wife that are sitting at home, going ‘Well, I want to support law enforcement, but I don’t have extra money,’ well it’s not going to cost you a dime,” said Powell, “I think it’s really important for them to contact their councilmember and voice [their] opinion.”