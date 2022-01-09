Lubbock Professional Police Association endorses Tray Payne for mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Professional Police Association endorsed Tray Payne to be Lubbock’s next mayor, LPPA President Matt Boggs said in a statement Sunday.

Boggs cited Payne’s experience, work ethic and honesty as to why LPPA endorsed him.

Read LPPA’s full statement below:

“The Lubbock Professional Police Association is proud to endorse Tray Payne for Mayor of

Lubbock and we are excited to forge an effective and supportive relationship with his leadership

between city hall and the Lubbock Police Department.

Tray Payne has a proven record of working with law enforcement and brings a thorough

understanding of current issues and proven solutions to the real problems of crime and violence

our citizens and police officers face every day.

His experience, work ethic and honesty provides the best opportunity to make Lubbock a safer

city to live and work in.

We also feel he will be highly effective addressing non-law enforcement related issues facing

the City of Lubbock and look forward to him confidently leading the community into the

future.”