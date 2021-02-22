Lubbock proud to have 17 percent of its population vaccinated against COVID

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, the city reported that 17 percent of Lubbock’s population had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

According to the city, 34,613 people in Lubbock have received the first dose, and 12,942 have received both.

The city has also reported a significant decrease in both new and active cases, as only eight new infections were reported on Sunday, with 26 new cases being reported Monday.

Lubbock’s Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells, said right now there is no direct correlation between the two figures, but that they have noticed a trend.

“I see some sort of correlation between the two, and I hope we will reduce some of our large outbreaks,” said Wells. “For this vaccine, they are really thinking we need to have 70 to 80 percent of the population vaccinated [to reach herd immunity].”

University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mike Ragain M.D., acknowledged that Lubbock is headed in the right direction, as the positive decrease in new and active cases has also shown in the number of hospitalizations.

“Our number of employees out are down, our number of inpatients is down and we are actually easing up on capacity,” said Dr. Ragain.

Even though Lubbock faced challenging weather conditions last week, Wells tells us more than 70 percent of those scheduled for vaccines showed up to their appointments each day.

Residents like Jeff and Nancy Tinnell recently received the first dose of immunization and are proud to help those around them.

“We are making some progress against this and so we are trying to do what we can to make things a little better,” said Tinnell.

City officials urge those under 1A and 1B guidelines to sign up to receive the vaccine and encourage residents to follow up with their second dose if they have not already.