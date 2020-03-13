Lubbock psychologist gives tips for coping with fear of Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock psychologist Dr. Patrick D. Randolph said there are multiple ways to cope with the fear of the coronavirus.

“I think one of the things that I’m hearing a lot is people are grappling how serious to take the situation,” he said. “Whether or not to get really gung-ho and get super involved in it or whether the whole thing is being blown out of proportion. “

Dr. Randolph said fear is normal and can be a good thing because it motivates people to solve problems. He said learning how to work with fear is key.

“Dealing with the fears of the Coronavirus can start by working with the health of the body,” he said. “By helping get good nutrition, sleep, exercise and then taking care of our body being relaxed.”

Randolph said limiting television and social media usage is also important.

“Our brains really need some sort of break,” he said.

Another important aspect to consider when dealing with stress he said is being grateful.

“Gratefulness has been associated with better health outcome, longevity and better life satisfaction,” he said. “It’s not the happy that are grateful, it’s the grateful that are happy.”