LUBBOCK, Texas–The Lubbock Public Health announced on Wednesday it will work with Initium Health to help it “prepare a community health assessment (CHA) and community health improvement plan (CHIP) for Lubbock County and the surrounding area following a competitive bidding process,” said a press release.

The CHA will have an overall picture of the state public health in the region and the CHIP will “activate” insights with a plan to address any gaps and opportunities identified.

Initium Health is a Denver-based public benefit corporation that specializes in helping health agencies nationwide to create public engagement opportunities.

In Lubbock, Initium Health will use demographic data in focus groups, 1:1 interviews and visioning sessions with the public and partner agencies.

“We’re so pleased to have Initium on board because of their experience managing similar projects in neighboring states.” said Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health at the City of Lubbock.

Wells expressed that Lubbock needs “all these information sources” for health outcomes. She added “it’s both the quantitative and qualitative data that informs where we are and where we need to go.”

Initium Principal James Corbett, MDiv, JD, said in the release, “ My team and I look forward to a lot of lively conversations and putting together a plan that helps each and every member of the Lubbock community to enjoy good health.”

The release said community members should expect to see invitations to information-gathering events in November and Initium will present a plan to the city in June 2024.