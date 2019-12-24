Lubbock Public Library adds Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout

LUBBOCK Texas – Lubbock Public Library has added portable Wi-Fi for checkout at the Mahon branch.

Library director Stacy Mckenzie said the addition was necessary.

“About 30 percent of the homes in Lubbock do not have internet connectivity,” she said. “So that means that we have some homes where the families and the kids have to come to the library to use the internet or have to use it at school.”

She said the library has a variety of programs in place such as computer classes and group clubs that help meet needs of the community.

“The library is not just about books anymore. It is definitely about where we can fill in any information or access gaps that our community might have,” said McKenzie.

Mckenzie said the Patterson branch will launch its own Wi-Fi checkout in January.

