LUBBOCK, Texas– All Lubbock Public Libraries will be having an assortment of different events that will be taking place starting December 26. Next weeks schedule will include:

Come to Preschool story time at the library! The schedule for it will be:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, December 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, December 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Grovers Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library” will take place Tuesday December 26 and Thursday, December 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for video games and board games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library will take place on Wednesday, December 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Join them at 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a story time and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library will be on Thursday, December 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ages 9-12 can come and make new friends that like anime, eat snacks, and have other fun activities as well.

Tech Talk at Mahon Library will be on Friday December 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1306 9th Street. If you are looking for a way to understand the mysteries of cyberspace and wanting to know more about online safety this is the perfect class for you! Be sure to bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphones and this event will be for ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed Friday, December 22 through Monday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.