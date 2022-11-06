(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library announced it will be closed on Friday, November 11 for a staff training day.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

According to a press release, library employees come together yearly to participate in additional professional development, learn updated policies and procedures and discuss ways to better serve the public.

The public can still access library materials online through the through Libby, the library-reading app, the Lubbock Public Library said.

The app can be downloaded through your app store by visiting libbyapp.com/library/lubbock.

Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, November 12.