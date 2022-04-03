LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

This week, Lubbock Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access various services and programs. Lubbock Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including:

Libby by OverDrive- the library reading app

Basic Computer Classes for Adults

Virtual Programs on Facebook & YouTube

Book Clubs

Summer Reading Program

Free Activities for All Ages

April 3-9, 2022 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. In addition to books, libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.

Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Lubbock Public Library is supporting the community with services such as our

Park & Learn Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Hotspots available for checkout

Public Computers Labs with printing and copying services

Various electronic databases like the Learning Express Database- a fantastic resource for homework help, test preparation and resume building.

Plus, we have some exciting technology additions on the horizon that we can’t wait to share with you!

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media, and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit our website at www.lubbocklibrary.com

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)