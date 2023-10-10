LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library released its list of events for the week of October 9.

See full schedule in press release below.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 9

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Magical Monday with the Magic Tree House at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, October 9

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Do you have a reader that would like to transition to chapter books? We invite you to experience the magnificent Magic Tree House! Young readers will get hooked on this easy chapter book series and participate in a craft/activity that goes with our October theme, Dinosaurs Before Dark. This month, participants will create an artistic 3D prehistoric setting as described in the book! The Texas Tech Museum will also be bringing fossils! For Ages 5-8 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 9

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs! LEGOs will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, October 10, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, October 10, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, October 11, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, October 12, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 10

12:00 to 12:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634. Please note: Tiny Tots at Groves will meet at a different time than normal in September and October.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 10

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mad Scientist Club Presents: Spider Bots at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, October 10

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we make spiders out of wire, motors, and batteries! Registration is required. This program is for families with children ages 7 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information or to register, call 806-767-3300.

Mexican Matching Game at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, October 10

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Que comience la fiesta! Let’s play a Mexican Matching Game to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! There will be several prizes! This is a family event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Tuesday, October 10

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 10

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Mollie Abernathy led a colorful life and was a pioneer in every sense of the word. One of Lubbock’s early settlers, she was a homesteader, rancher, railroad promoter, and far-sighted businesswoman. Though suffering devastating hardships, she persevered to considerable success. She mentored young women interested in business and was active in organizations fighting for the rights of women. Come hear the amazing story of Mollie Abernathy. Presented by Cindy Martin with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, October 11

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, October 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. October is Global Diversity Awareness Month, so let’s tell stories about our backgrounds over snacks and games. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, October 12

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Five Little Pumpkins on Halloween Night” by Sandra Magsman while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, October 12

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Papel Picado Banner Craft at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, October 12

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon making Papel Picado banners to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! For ages 5 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3732.



Computers 101: Internet Basics at Mahon Library

Thursday, October 12

4:00 to 5:00 PM

In class 4 of 8 we will talk about how to navigate the internet and how to search for the information you need! You may bring your own laptop, but laptops will be provided. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835

Genealogy for Beginners: Ancestry Basics at Mahon Library

Friday, October 13

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Celebrate Family History Month by learning more about your own family’s history! In this workshop, we will introduce the basics of how to use Ancestry to find and identify and identify members of your family tree. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Breast Cancer Symposium at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 14

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Join us for a Breast Cancer Awareness information session. There will be speakers, community resources, and more. For ages 18 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Saturday Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 14

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 14

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for a special bilingual storytime to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Lubbock Matadors SC! For ages 8 and under at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Mason Jar Luminaries at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 14

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Brighten up the longer nights with Halloween-themed luminaries! Registration is not required, but materials are limited. For ages 13-17 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.