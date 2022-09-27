LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library announced plans to go fine free on certain materials starting Saturday, October 1.

An initial announcement was made Monday on social media, but a press release on Tuesday from the library provided additional information.



“This fine free initiative is just one of the many ways we are trying to make using the library even easier for the Lubbock community,” the press release said.



Starting October 1, library patrons will no longer receive overdue fines for books, audiobooks, or magazines.



Existing overdue fines for these same items will also be removed from the patron’s account.

However, the library said patrons are still responsible for returning materials on time.

“If one of these items has not been returned by the due date and there are no holds waiting for that item, then it can be renewed up to two times automatically by our system,” the press release said.

Some materials can still accrue fines or charges.

“Patrons will still be responsible for lost and damaged charges, and they will still receive overdue fines for other materials in the collection, like DVDs and technology devices,” the press release said.

The press release also said “accounts with unpaid charges of $9.00 or more, or with materials that are more than 45 days overdue will be blocked from checking out additional materials until the items have been returned or replaced.”

The Lubbock Public Library said in going fine free, they were joining the ranks of many other public libraries across the country.

For more information, you can visit the Lubbock Public Library website.