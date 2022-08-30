The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — To kick off National Library Card Sign-Up Month the Lubbock Public Libraries will host Amnesty Days from September 6-10, 2022. During these Amnesty Days (formerly Food For Fines Event), any Lubbock Public Library cardholder can return overdue or lost library materials and have the fines and fees forgiven for those items. All material types will be accepted including books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs. To participate, simply bring your lost or overdue materials to any of our Lubbock Public Library locations from September 6-10, 2022. Items can be dropped off in the book drop or inside at the Circulation Desks. Cards suspended due to fines and fees will be reinstated with the return of overdue and lost materials (please bring proof of ID).



These Amnesty Days are taking place during Library Card Sign-Up Month to encourage library users with suspended accounts to return any lost or overdue items and get their library cards reinstated in order to take advantage of the incredible services that the Lubbock Public Library has to offer. For instance, in addition to the latest books and movies, the library now has Google Chromebook Laptops, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and Wi-Fi Hotspots available for checkout. To be eligible to borrow these technology devices, your library account must be free of any fines or fees. For more information about Amnesty Days, visit www.lubbocklibrary.com.

