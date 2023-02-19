(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library recently announced another round of new computer classes available to Lubbock area citizens called Digital Navigators Certification Series.

According to a press release, the Digital Navigators Certification Series will be split up into a Beginner’s Session and an Advanced Session.

“In the Beginner’s Session, participants will learn the basics of using a computer, the internet, and skills like typing and using a mouse. The Advanced Session will go over how to use email and free Google productivity tools, such as Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Sheets,” the press release said.

The public is welcomed to attend either session or both.

The Lubbock Public Library said after attending all four classes in a session, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion that will help boost resumes, enhance job skills and improve the application pool for the City of Lubbock.

The free classes are from 4:00-5:00 p.m. every Thursday from February 23 through April 13 at the Mahon Library.

Space in this series is limited, so please register at by calling 806-775-2835 or emailing Alex Ferguson at aferguson@mylubbock.us.

For more information about these programs, visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/digital-navigators-certification-series

This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Lubbock Public Library said.

The Hub City was one of 10 cities in Texas that received the grant.