LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Public Library is excited to announce the launch of a new computer class available to Lubbock Area citizens called the Digital Navigators Certification Series. In this eight- week series, a new topic will be taught by our Digital Navigators each week that will focus on free Google productivity tools, such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive and more. The series will also include classes on social media, tablet & phone apps, and creating promotional materials in Canva for free. After attending all eight classes, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion that will help boost resumes, enhance job skills, and improve the application pool for the city of Lubbock. These free classes will be every Thursday from September 15 – November 3 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM located at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Space in this series is limited, so please register at www.lubbocklibrary.com/digital-navigators-certification-series or call 806-775-2835 to secure your place in this class. If you cannot make all eight classes, make-up classes will be available on an as-needed basis, but participants are strongly encouraged to attend all eight scheduled classes.

This program is made possible by a $70,000 Texas Digital Navigators Grant the Lubbock Public Library recently received from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. Lubbock was one of 10 cities in Texas that received this incredible grant opportunity. This grant will be used to help bridge the digital divide for the citizens of Lubbock through a variety of programs and services- a goal that the Lubbock Public Library has pursued in many different ways over the past several years. It will also be used to bring information about free and no-cost internet services to members of our community in need.

In addition to the Digital Navigators Certification Series, the Lubbock Public Library will be loaning Google Chromebook Laptops out to two community partners. South Plains College- Downtown Lubbock Campus and Literacy Lubbock will each be receiving 10 laptops.

The Lubbock Public Library will also continue to offer a separate set of weekly computer classes that rotate throughout the other library locations each month. In September these classes will be at Mahon Library followed by Groves Branch Library in October and Godeke Branch Library in November. Times and dates of these classes can be found on our website at www.lubbocklibrary.com. Though no certificate is offered for attending these computer classes, they are an excellent opportunity to learn how to use a computer as well as ask your own technology-related questions. The libraries will also be offering on-site computer classes to area businesses who would like to elevate the level of computer literacy for their employees. If you are interested in your business receiving these computer classes, please contact Stacy McKenzie at smckenzie@mylubbock.us

For more information about these programs, please visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/digital-navigators-certification-series

