Lubbock Public Library presents “The Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution”

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Beginning September 1, Lubbock Public Library will present “The Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution,” an exhibition organized by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“The Blessings of Liberty” is an exhibition that examines the document upon which our country was founded. Written to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,” the Constitution is short, simple, and often ambiguous. As the blueprint for our nation’s government, it represents a set of beliefs and a way of life. This exhibition seeks to explain the immense importance of a document that holds answers to challenging questions of government, cryptic though it may seem.

Developed by a national consortium of scholars and institutions, “The Blessings of Liberty” consists of twelve poster panels addressing the transformation of the United States from a group of colonies to a nation united by a single document.

The exhibition will be on display for the public throughout the month of September during regular hours at Mahon Library, 1306 9th St. For more information, contact Mahon Library at 806-775-2835 or visit www.lubbocklibrary.com.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512.440.1991.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)