Lubbock Public Library provides service update

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

The Patterson Library is proudly serving our community by serving as a free COVID-19 testing site. While we are closed to the public during this time, patrons can access a variety of library services including curbside pick-up at one of our other three locations, and homebound delivery services. Patrons can place holds for curbside pick-up in two ways. Place a hold via our online catalog, or call the libraries directly. Be sure to wait for staff to call when your books are ready and then head over to Godeke, Groves or Mahon libraries. We will place your books on a “pick up table” to allow for touchless pickup. To avoid contact, please return books through the book drop slots and DO NOT hand them directly to library staff.

For those library patrons who cannot come for curbside pick-up, call 775-2851 to request home delivery of library materials. If you do not have a library card, you can call any library during regular business hours to get a new library card number with immediate access to our online resources including eBooks and audiobooks, digital magazines, select newspapers, health and medical databases, DIY databases and more. Visit us at WWW.LUBBOCKLIBRARY.COM for more information about the business hours for your preferred library branch and for access to these great resources.

In addition to eBooks and audiobooks available through the Libby app, the library has a large number of resources and Texshare databases online. Patrons can access these resources with their library card and/or their Texshare username and password. If you do not already have a library card pin or your Texshare information, please call or email any of the four Lubbock Public Library Branches for this information.

Lubbock Public Library Service phone numbers:

Mahon: LIBMahon@mylubbock.us Call for a card and general information: (806) 775 – 2835 Curbside pick-up: (806) 775 – 2831 Homebound delivery from all libraries: (806) 775 – 2851



Godeke: LIBGodeke@mylubbock.us Call for a card service and curbside pick-up and general information: (806) 775-3362



Groves: LIBGroves@mylubbock.us Call for a card service and curbside pick-up and general information: (806) 767-3733



Patterson: LIBPatterson@mylubbock.us Curbside pick-up delivery is not currently available at this location but patrons may call for homebound delivery at (806) 775-2851 Call for a card service and general information: (806) 767-3300



(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

