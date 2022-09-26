(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Public Library announced upcoming plans to eliminate overdue fines for books, audiobooks and magazines.

“We are so excited to announce that Lubbock Public Library will be going fine free on October 1,” a social media post stated.

Library patrons who have accrued fines for these items will have them removed from their accounts.

“You will still be charged overdue fines for other items in our collection like DVDs and technology devices, and you will also be responsible for lost/damaged charges,” the library’s website stated.



Additional information can be found at the Fine Free FAQ section on the Lubbock Public Library’s website.

You can also call (806) 775-2834.

