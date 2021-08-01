Lubbock Public Library to host block party for 2021 National Night Out

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Patterson Branch Library invites you to a community block party, a 2021 National Night Out event, Tuesday, August 3, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

In addition to the many free family-friendly activities, more than 30 community organizations and agencies will be on site, including East Lubbock Art House, Literacy Lubbock and Habitat for Humanity.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available from the City of Lubbock Health Department.

Please park in the Alderson Elementary parking lot and walk over to the library lot for all of the fun, food and family events.

For more information, please contact Patterson Branch Library at 806-767-3300 or visit www.lubbocklibrary.com.

