LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library will host computer classes for adults throughout fall. Mahon Library will host an an 8-week program with both beginner and advanced classes.

Classes will take place every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. between September 21 through November 9.

A press release said participants will learn everything from beginner computer and typing skills to email and Google basics.

Participants are welcome to bring their own laptops, however a computer will be provided, according to a press release.

If you would like to register for a computer class, click here.

To see the full class schedule see below:

Beginner’s Series

Thursday, September 21; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Basics of Computers

Class 1/8. In this class we will cover computer basics such as terminology and types of computers.

Thursday, September 28; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Typing Skills

Class 2/8. In this class, we will talk about the correct hand placement on a keyboard and practice typing.

Thursday, October 5; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Mouse Skills

Class 3/8. In this class we will cover the basics of using a mouse and practice clicking (right and left click) and also talk about what kinds of items are “clickable”.

Thursday, October 12; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Internet Basics

Class 4/8. In this class, we will talk about how to navigate the internet and how to search for the information you need!

Advanced Series

Thursday, October 19; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Email Basics (Gmail)

Class 5/8. In this class, we will discuss the different aspects of Gmail and teach you how to attach files to your email!

Thursday, October 26; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Google Docs

Class 6/8. In this class, we will practice using Google Docs, a free word processing program, and talk about all of the different features in this program.

Thursday, November 2; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Google Slides

Class 7/8. In this class, we will cover Google Slides, a presentation application, and even make our own practice presentations.

Thursday, November 9; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Google Sheets

Class 8/8. In this class, we will discuss Google Sheets, a spreadsheet application, and go through all of the different features.