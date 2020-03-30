Lubbock Public Library to suspend curbside service, delivery amid COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Beginning Monday, March 30, 2020, the City of Lubbock libraries will suspend curbside service and delivery amid COVID-19 concerns. However, the libraries will continue to provide a variety of services and materials for the citizens of Lubbock. In addition to eBooks and audiobooks available through the Libby app, the library has a large number of resources and Texshare databases online. Patrons can access these resources with their library card and/or their Texshare username and password. If you do not already have a library card pin or your Texshare information, please call or email any of the four Lubbock Public Library Branches for this information.

If you do not have a library card, you can call any library during regular business hours to get a new library card number with immediate access to our online resources including eBooks and Audiobooks, Digital Magazines, select newspapers, Health and Medical Databases, DIY databases and more. Visit us at WWW.LUBBOCKLIBRARY.COM for more information about the business hours for your preferred library branch and for access to these great resources.

Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@LubbockPublicLibrary) for more interactive activities and information.

Mahon: LIBMahon@mylubbock.com

Call for a Card and general information

(806) 775 – 2835

Godeke: LIBGodeke@mylubbock.com

Call for a Card Service

(806) 775-3362

Groves: LIBGroves@mylubbock.com

Call for a Card Service

(806) 767-3733

Patterson: LIBPatterson@mylubbock.com

Call for a Card Service

(806) 767-3300

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)