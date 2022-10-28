LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, Lubbock is the no. 10 best place for families with children.

The ranking was based on an analysis of the U.S.’s 100 largest cities based on 29 metrics such as crime rates, school systems and housing costs.

On the entire list, public schools in Lubbock ranked no. 25.

Total family income was determined as $64,164, referring to median household income per family in Lubbock.

Based on the study, 30% of households in Lubbock had children and the cost of childcare averaged around $972.

The average cost of a home was $208,767, and apartment costs sat at $1,083.

Lubbock had a crime rate of 5%, according to the study. A full report based on 2021 data was released by the Lubbock Police Department earlier this year, highlighting types of crimes that occur.

The “Hub City” lives up to its name; from the entertainment scene to low living costs, Lubbock appeared to be a perfect Texas city to raise a family, according to the study.

Not to mention, Texas dominated the top 20 most family-friendly cities with five spots, including Lubbock, on the list: Plano ranked no. 1, Austin no. 9, El Paso no. 12 and Laredo no. 15.