Lubbock ranked 19th best city for veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas – A recent study done by Veterans United ranks Lubbock the 19th best city to live in for veterans.

The study ranks 50 U.S. cities based upon economic opportunities, home affordability and cost of living.

Linda Day, a military widow, said she has sold hundreds of homes to veterans and their families.

‘”Cannot think of anybody more honorable than a veteran and I’m never any prouder to serve one,” Day said.

The study also ranks Lubbock 2nd for least amount of homeless veterans and 7th for cost of living.

These factors attracted Rosemarie Astwood, a U.S. Navy Veteran, who said she spent her childhood in Lubbock, but has now returned after years of living in multiple states.

“Here, Texas really does love their veterans,” Astwood said.

Astwood said she wants to welcome back veterans into civilian life when they move to Lubbock.

“We wanna help you become a productive member of society,” Astwood said.

View the full list here: https://www.veteransunited.com/realestate/best-cities-for-veteran-homebuyers/