Lubbock ranked 19th best nationwide for veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock was ranked No. 19 out of 50 in a list of best cities for veterans to live nationwide.

Texas had the most cities ranked in the top 50, with eleven overall. San Antonio claimed the top spot in the list.

A state-of-the-art VA “super clinic” is currently under construction in Lubbock and is expected to open in spring 2021.

The list was published by Veterans United Home Loans, and used various points of data to come up with the 50 best cities for veteran homebuyers. Veterans United is a full service mortgage lender for veterans.