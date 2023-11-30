LUBBOCK, Texas — With the cost of a four-year university higher than ever, buying a home in a college town may be cheaper than renting. Lubbock, home of Texas Tech University, was ranked among the top ten college towns with the best real estate investment potential in a study from Hire A Helper of over 500 cities in the United States.

Lubbock was ranked number nine of 500 college towns with a total score of 86. Brownwood, Texas was the only Texas college town that outranked Lubbock with a score of 88.8 and a rank of number three.

According to the study, the median price of a home in Lubbock is $261,100. The study found a 14% 12-month house price change and an 18% 5-year increased price projection. The study said there was 213 new listing per 100 houses sold while the average monthly rent in Lubbock is 1,332.

The study also ranked the ten college towns with the highest home price growth projections. Arlington was ranked number three with a 28.1% growth between 2023 and 2028. Irving was ranked number six with a 27.1% growth from 2023 to 2028.

The rank and the score of each college town is based on home price, 12-month change of home price, market projection, real estate availability, days on the market and rent.

To view the full study, click here.