LUBBOCK, Texas — In a new study by RentCafe.com, Lubbock was ranked #43 in the best places for renters to live in 2023.

The rankings were determined across three main categories: Cost of Living & Housing, Local Economy, and Quality of Life.

RentCafe.com only considered cities that had at least 10,000 apartment units.

“It is an honor to make a list like this. I feel it is a testament to Lubbock’s growth,” Jason Cantu, Secretary and Treasurer, of the Lubbock Apartment Association said, “Everyday I hear about more and more people moving to Texas and I think Lubbock is becoming one of the top choices for those people.”