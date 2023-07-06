LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock was ranked number 15 in a new study about Texas cities with the lowest cost of living. The study was conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com.

Factors in the study included property tax rates, utility bills, groceries and pre-school costs. Total living costs were also compared to the average salary to determine the ranking.

When looking at Lubbock’s cost of living score from 0-100, Lubbock had a score of 47.12.

Above you will find a chart that compares Lubbock’s cost of living score to other cities in West Texas.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance for additional information on Lubbock’s cost of living.