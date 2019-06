LUBBOCK, Texas — This year, according to the Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report, Lubbock ranked 53rd out of the 200 largest cities in the U.S.

The report ranks cities by collision frequency to help determine the safest drivers.

Three Texas cities ranked in the top 10. McAllen ranked No. 9, Laredo ranked No. 5 and Brownsville ranked as the absolute best driving city.

For the full list, click here.