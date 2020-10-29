Lubbock ranks in top 10 in country in COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — With a population estimate of 310,569, Lubbock County ranked number 10 out of 50 in the most coronavirus cases with populations between 100,000 and 1 million. That information came Wednesday from covid-dash.net; which represents case data from The New York Times, based on reports from state and local health agencies.

Because Lubbock area hospitals (Trauma Service Area B) operated with 15 percent or more of patients with COVID-19 for more than seven days in a row, the city recently came under restrictions from Governor Greg Abbott’s GA-32 executive order. It requires restaurants to go from operating at 75 percent to 50 percent capacity.

Bars, which opened back up in recent weeks, had to shut down again with the exception of drive-thru, pickup and delivery.

The executive order also restricts non-essential emergency surgeries and medical procedures in Trauma Service Area B — which is the 22-county region around Lubbock.

During the town hall meeting on Wednesday, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said the city will not authorize gatherings of more than 10 people for the foreseeable future.

In a recent article written by the Los Angeles Times, Texas Tech was said to be the worst university in Texas in terms of COVID-19 cases.

At the time the article was written, Lubbock was the third highest-populated city among a list of 20 cities that were considered hotspots.

On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department (for the city and Lubbock County combined) reported seven additional deaths for a total of 195 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Lubbock also reported 673 new cases on Wednesday which is a one-day record. Some of these cases were the result of delayed reporting.

On Wednesday, the city reported 293 patients hospitalized with COVID and a hospital capacity of roughly 300. The city was only reporting for itself and the county, not all of Area B.