LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hub City ranked No. 74 on the yearly Niche list of best cities to live in for 2023. The list was released Monday.

“Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from sources such as the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews,” a press release said.

Lubbock was graded overall as an A-. Lubbock’s highest grades were A’s for diversity and weather. The lowest grade was a C for crime and safety.

“In Lubbock there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Lubbock and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Lubbock are highly rated,” Niche wrote.

Niche also said, “Living in Lubbock offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes.”

Niche ranked Lubbock No. 40 out 228 for good public schools, No. 41 for best cities to buy a house and No. 49 for lowest cost of living.

Commenting Friday on Lubbock’s rank in a different list, Mayor Tray Payne said, “Our schools, universities, medical facilities, athletics and entertainment opportunities are supported by a tremendous business landscape comprised of local, regional and national companies.”

“Dining, recreational, museums and quality of life opportunities abound, and in fact, Lubbock hosts well over 6 million tourists each year,” Payne said.

Concerning itself, Niche said, “Millions of people each year use Niche rankings and profiles to help with key life decisions such as where to live and where to go to school.”