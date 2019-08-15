Lubbock ranks ‘Number One’ for auto thefts in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock coming in at ‘number one’ for most auto thefts per capita in Texas. Lubbock Auto Theft Task Force, said they are not pleased by the numbers, but are doing everything in their power to lower them.

“It’s hard for us to keep up sometimes, but our dedication doesn’t stop,” said Jennifer Anderson, Education Coordinator with Auto Theft Task Force. “Every day there is a stolen car, or trailer, and we do our best to solve the cases.”

Lubbock is currently averaging 100 cars stolen per month. Anderson said the frequency of the crimes has almost led to a culture for it, with young teens running around checking doors almost weekly.

“We need to put an end to this, and really tell everyone that it is not acceptable” Anderson said. “Even though people are doing nothing wrong too, we as a community need to be more vigilant and lock our cars before we leave.”

Other than taking out possessions, and locking doors, Anderson said having video footage of a break-in is the best tool they have to fight crime.