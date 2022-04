LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City was shown in an article Monday by Wallethub, presenting a list of healthiest to unhealthiest cities in America.

According to the list in the article, Lubbock stands at No. 168 out of a total of 182 American cities that made the list.

Other Texas cities that made the cut are Brownsville at No. 182, Austin at No. 7 and Plano at No. 33.

The full list can be seen on Wallethub’s website.