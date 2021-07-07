Lubbock reaches 41% vaccinated against COVID, one of the lowest rates in Texas

LUBBOCK, TX– While it might feel like the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the virus is still present and spreading here in Lubbock.

According to some concerning new data, Lubbock has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. Currently those 12 and up are eligible for vaccines and according to the City Health Department, less than half of Lubbock has been vaccinated.

“We are going to have to do COVID surveillance for a long time,” said City of Lubbock Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells.

So far only 41 percent of Lubbock’s vaccine eligible population is vaccinated, with cases still spreading fast, especially among those still haven’t gotten their shot.

“The majority of the cases though are people who are unvaccinated and with the new variants we are seeing very quick spread,” said Wells.

But a few cases have popped up of vaccinated folks contracting COVID-19. However, Wells said their cases have been very mild, even in immunocompromised people.

“There are still 7 to 10 people out of 100 vaccinated that are still susceptible, so it’s expected to see some cases. If we were looking at large numbers of cases of vaccinated, that would be a concern, but we are not seeing that,” said Wells. “If they are vaccinated, we are asking questions to see if they are fully vaccinated. Did you get both doses? Were those doses at the right intervals? Were there any questions about storage and handling?”

And since COVID will be around for the long haul, the health department is hoping to get funding to add more positions revolving around COVID in the future.

“We are going to have expanded vaccine clinic hours and we have more of that need in the community so I’d like to have full-time positions to take care of that,” said Wells.

But for now, the Health Department hoping that, going forward, people still remember the dangers of the virus.

“You know as we are moving and getting back to all the things we enjoy, it’s so important to still kind of pay attention to what’s going on with COVID,” said Wells.

Despite Lubbock’s low vaccination rate, so far, between the pharmacies and the health department clinics, 200,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out.